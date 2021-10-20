The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to …

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.