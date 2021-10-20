The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2021.
The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
