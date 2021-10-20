checkAd

MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 22:20  |  26   |   |   

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 IGNAZ clinical trial evaluating felzartamab for patients with Immunoglobulin A …

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 IGNAZ clinical trial evaluating felzartamab for patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN). IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, is a chronic and debilitating autoimmune disease affecting the kidneys and the most common glomerular disease worldwide. Currently there are no approved treatments that can specifically prevent the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) nor its corresponding autoantibody. 1

"We believe felzartamab could have great potential as a targeted therapy for patients with autoimmune renal diseases who currently have limited treatment options," said Mikhail Akimov, MD, Senior Vice President and Global Head Drug Development at MorphoSys. "Dosing of the first IgAN patient is an exciting milestone for MorphoSys, physicians and patients alike as we are rapidly broadening our development program for felzartamab."

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Morphosys AG!
Long
Basispreis 36,53€
Hebel 14,88
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 40,85€
Hebel 12,89
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Felzartamab (MOR202) is an investigational therapeutic human monoclonal antibody derived from MorphoSys' HuCAL (R) antibody library and directed against CD38. By targeting CD38, felzartamab has the potential to deplete the CD38 positive plasma cells, which may ultimately improve the patient's kidney functions. This multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled trial will enroll approximately 48 patients and is designed to assess the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic of felzartamab in patients with IgAN (NCT05065970). The primary objective of this study is to evaluate the efficacy of felzartamab compared with placebo. The primary endpoint is relative change in urine protein to creatinine ratio and will be assessed for each patient 9 months after treatment initiation.

Study sites are located in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China.

About IgAN
Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), also known as Berger's disease, is an autoimmune disease and the most common form of glomerulonephritis 2,3, a group of renal disorders that causes damage to the glomeruli, the filtration units of the kidney, hindering their ability to carry out their essential functions. In IgAN, a combination of genetic and environmental factors causes patients to produce galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1), whereupon the patients' immune system reacts with producing specific autoantibodies. The binding of these IgG autoantibodies to Gd-IgA1 leads to the formation of immune complexes in the circulation. The immune complexes then accumulate in the glomerular mesangium where they induce local inflammation, mesangial proliferation, glomerulosclerosis and loss of renal function. 4,5 Patients with IgAN may experience different symptoms which are highly variable and may include blood and/or protein leaking into the urine, high blood pressure, interstitial lung disease, glomerulosclerosis (scarring of the kidneys' blood vessels) and a slow progression to chronic kidney disease. About 40% of the patients with IgAN progress to end stage renal disease within 20 years of diagnosis. 3,4,6,7 Worldwide IgAN incidence is estimated at 2.5 per 100,000. 8 Currently there are no approved treatments that can specifically prevent the production of galactose-deficient IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) nor its corresponding autoantibody.

Seite 1 von 4
Morphosys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 IGNAZ clinical trial evaluating felzartamab for patients with Immunoglobulin A …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Continues Market Penetration in Latin America With First ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., ...
Physitrack PLC – Interim report: December 2020 – August 2021
Galaxy Next Generation Receives License Agreement Renewal from Its First District to Adopt Its ...
Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Robust Earnings of $8.0 Million
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:01 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:01 UhrDGAP-News: MorphoSys AG: Erster Patient der Phase 2-Studie IGNAZ zur Untersuchung von Felzartamab bei Patienten mit Immunglobulin-A-Nephropathie behandelt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; US-Sektor fester
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
16.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.10.21Zalando, Orsted, Northern Data, 2G Energy, Curevac uvm.: 2er Zoom mit Nicole
Aktienlust | Analysen
15.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) im Plus; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
13.10.21Biotech Report: Sektor zieht deutlich an - MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern deutlich
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
12.10.21Aktien: Bayer, BioNTech, Morphosys, Valneva, sdm und ein Börsenausblick - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
11.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx stagniert - Rohstoffaktien ziehen an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.10.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 11.10.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten