Discover Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus, with EPS Ahead by 16c
(PLX AI) – Discover Q3 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 971 million.Q3 EPS USD 3.54 vs. estimate USD 3.38Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $599 million higher than the prior year period Total loans ended …
- (PLX AI) – Discover Q3 net income USD 1,100 million vs. estimate USD 971 million.
- Q3 EPS USD 3.54 vs. estimate USD 3.38
- Digital Banking pretax income of $1.5 billion for the quarter was $599 million higher than the prior year period
- Total loans ended the quarter at $89.5 billion, up 1% year-over-year, and up 2% sequentially
- Credit card loans ended the quarter at $70.3 billion, up 1% year-over-year
