Calian Awarded Training Contract by the French Ministry of Defence Land Forces

Calian to support the French Ministry of Defence in increasing readiness of 60,000 troops OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT and Cyber Solutions segments, was selected by the French Ministry of Defence Land Forces to develop scenario and exercise script for upskilling 60,000 troops as part of one of their core 2022-2023 defence exercise programs, Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023. The French Ministry of Defence, a net new defence customer, chose Calian based on a solid track record of managing complex training requirements while ensuring reduced time to competency. Exercise HEMEX ORION 2023 aims to increase readiness of the armed forces, training combat formations and supporting arms to plan and conduct high-intensity operations. Calian specializes in simulating high-intensity situations such as these and will produce a four-phase program, linked to a common scenario, culminating in a land-based exercise that combines simulated and real manoeuvres. During this land-based exercise, participants from Rapid Reaction Corps-France (HQ RRC-FR) will practice newly acquired skills on French terrain in real-time.