NuRAN Wireless Provides Corporate Update on Operations Autor: Accesswire | 20.10.2021, 22:40 | | 25 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 22:40 | NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstandingNuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first dayQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN … NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstandingNuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first dayQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN … NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstanding

NuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.

First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first day QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following update on its operations: Effective as of October 19, 2021, all principal and interest owing on the Company's 12% senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") has been repaid, significantly improving the working capital position of the Company. The Company completed the repayment of the final $745,500 of principal and interest owing on the Debentures by issuing 2,259,091 common shares to the creditors. The Company no longer has any long-term debt outstanding.

NuRAN has retained the services of Global Financial Network Ltd. ("GFN"), a marketing firm, to increase investor awareness. The Company and GFN have signed a consulting services agreement, for a term of one year whereby GFN will aim to maintain and build the profile and investor awareness of the Company through online traditional press initiatives, video and social media initiatives in consideration of a cash payment of $50,000 payable in two equal installments in October, 2021 and January, 2022 and the grant of options to acquire 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per common share for a term of five years from the date of the grant, vesting quarterly over the one year term of the agreement. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.

NuRAN is pleased to announce that the first live site in partnership with ORANGE in Cameroon has generated an approximate 46% penetration rate in its first full day of operation. NuRAN's projections to date for the NAAS business model are based on a conservative 25% penetration rate. NuRAN will continue to update the market from time to time as more sites go live and as penetration data is generated for those sites. About NuRAN Wireless Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3 Nuran Wireless Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de







Diskussion: 5G Wireless - Hotstock - Nuran Wireless WKN A2QEX0 Wertpapier

Nuran Wireless Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer