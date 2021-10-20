checkAd

NuRAN Wireless Provides Corporate Update on Operations

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 22:40  |  25   |   |   

NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstandingNuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first dayQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN …

  • NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstanding
  • NuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.
  • First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first day

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following update on its operations:

  • Effective as of October 19, 2021, all principal and interest owing on the Company's 12% senior secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") has been repaid, significantly improving the working capital position of the Company. The Company completed the repayment of the final $745,500 of principal and interest owing on the Debentures by issuing 2,259,091 common shares to the creditors. The Company no longer has any long-term debt outstanding.
  • NuRAN has retained the services of Global Financial Network Ltd. ("GFN"), a marketing firm, to increase investor awareness. The Company and GFN have signed a consulting services agreement, for a term of one year whereby GFN will aim to maintain and build the profile and investor awareness of the Company through online traditional press initiatives, video and social media initiatives in consideration of a cash payment of $50,000 payable in two equal installments in October, 2021 and January, 2022 and the grant of options to acquire 250,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.70 per common share for a term of five years from the date of the grant, vesting quarterly over the one year term of the agreement. The options are subject to applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period of four months commencing on the date of grant of the options.
  • NuRAN is pleased to announce that the first live site in partnership with ORANGE in Cameroon has generated an approximate 46% penetration rate in its first full day of operation. NuRAN's projections to date for the NAAS business model are based on a conservative 25% penetration rate. NuRAN will continue to update the market from time to time as more sites go live and as penetration data is generated for those sites.

About NuRAN Wireless

Seite 1 von 3
Nuran Wireless Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: 5G Wireless - Hotstock - Nuran Wireless WKN A2QEX0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuRAN Wireless Provides Corporate Update on Operations NuRAN no longer has any long term debt outstandingNuRAN retains the services of Global Financial Network Ltd.First live site in Cameroon generates an approximate 46% penetration rate in the first dayQUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / NuRAN …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Continues Market Penetration in Latin America With First ...
Falcon Signs MOU to Acquire Viernes Project Next to Yamana’s El-Peñon Gold/Silver Deposit in ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Announces Interviews with SoLVBL Solutions, Xebra Brands Ltd., ...
Physitrack PLC – Interim report: December 2020 – August 2021
Galaxy Next Generation Receives License Agreement Renewal from Its First District to Adopt Its ...
Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Robust Earnings of $8.0 Million
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21NuRAN Announces First Site Live in Cameroon
Accesswire | Analysen