Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the third quarter of 2021:

The Bank realized its fourth consecutive profitable quarter

Reversed $1.98 million valuation allowance on our deferred tax asset

Total securities available for sale increased by $52.5 million

Total deposits increased by $123.1 million

Loans

For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, total loans were relatively flat at $153.6 million and $153.5 million, respectively. However, during the third quarter of 2021, $7.2 million Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans were forgiven bringing the balance of PPP loans down to $5.6 million, which means that non-PPP loans grew by approximately $7.3 million for the quarter. Non-PPP loans generally yield significantly more than PPP loans, so this is an important growth point for the Bank in terms of income generation. Total loans increased by $17.7 million, or 13% when compared to December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank recorded a year-to-date increase of $88.4 million in new loan commitments. The loan to deposit ratio decreased to 51.3% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 87.1% as of June 31, 2021. The decrease in the loan to deposit ratio was due to an increase in total deposits during the third quarter of 2021. Given the current economic conditions, the Bank increased its allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") to 1.4% from 1.3% on all non-PPP loans. The ALLL was 1.38%, 1.20% and 1.16% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, June 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Government and, therefore, do not require an ALLL amount to be allocated to them and therefore as the total PPP loans outstanding decrease, the ALLL as a % of total loans increases.

The yield on average loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 6.39%, an increase of 69 basis points when compared to the previous quarter and 110 basis points when compared to the same quarter in 2020. The yield on average loans increased 47 basis points to 5.94% from the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. The increases in the yields are directly related to the amount mix of loans. As PPP loans decrease as a percentage of total loans, the yield will increase as noted above.

Deposits

Total deposits increased by $123.1 million, or 69.8% to $299.4 million when compared to second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $127.0 million or 73.7% when compared to December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased by $103.0 million, or 105.8% during the third quarter of 2021 to $200.3 million as of September 30, 2021 and comprises 67% of total deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $99.6 million, or 98.9% when compared to December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.7 million, or 13.5% when compared to June 30, 2021, and by $18.0 million, or 25.1% from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Bank purchased $9.4 million of brokered time deposits. These deposits bear interest at 0.08% and mature in the third quarter of 2022. The drivers behind this dramatic increase were the seasonal growth in the amounts our clients hold with the Bank as well as the growth in the number of clients already at the Bank.

The cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 21 basis points, a decrease of 5 basis points when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 18 basis points when compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The low cost of funds is a result of the Bank's continued focus on long-term deposit relationships that are not solely based on pricing as well as the large increase in non-interest bearing demand during the third quarter of 2021.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income in the third quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, up $318 thousand, or 16.0% from the second quarter of 2021 and up $736 thousand, or 46.8% over the third quarter of 2020. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 the Bank's net-interest income equaled $6.2 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 56.7% from the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The Bank's primary source of net-interest income was driven by interest income from loans. The Bank's net interest margin decreased by 50 basis points to 3.49% during the third quarter 2021 when compared to the previous linked quarter. The decrease in the net interest margin was due to the mix of interest earning assets. At September 30, 2021, 38% of the interest earning assets were held in lower yielding cash and due from banks versus 19% as of June 30, 2021 which was driven by the rapid growth of deposits during the third quarter of 2021. The Bank's net interest margin increased 17 basis points when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to the decrease in PPP loans as of September 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year. PPP loans earn interest at 1% and comprised 21% of the Bank's total loans as of September 30, 2020 versus 4% as of September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest income totaled $92 thousand, an increase of $11 thousand, or 13.6%, from the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-interest income increased $41 thousand, or 80.4% when compared to the like period ended September 30, 2020. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 total non-interest income equaled $224 thousand, an increase of $66 thousand or 41.8% when compared to the nine-months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest income for all periods was driven equally by service charges and other income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense increased by $275 thousand, or 19.2% versus the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021. Non-interest expense increased $163 thousand, or 10.5% when compared to the same period ended September 30, 2020. The increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to incentives which are based on increases in loans and deposits. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 non-interest expense totaled $4.8 million, an increase of $607 thousand or 14.4% from the like period in 2020 and was primarily related to the addition of staff to support the Bank's asset growth of 73% year over year.

Income Tax Expense

Due to the net operating losses incurred during the Bank's first few years of operation, the Bank realized a deferred tax asset primarily related to net operating loss carryforwards. As there had been uncertainty related to the realization of the deferred tax asset, a valuation allowance was recorded against the full value of the deferred tax asset. Since the Bank has been profitable for the past twelve consecutive months and believes that the net operating losses will be fully utilized, the Bank reversed the $1.89 million valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2021, resulting in a tax credit. The tax credit is offset by the current year tax expense at a rate of approximately 31%.

Net Income

The Bank realized its fourth consecutive quarter of profitability and recorded net income of $2.2 million, or $0.66 per share which includes the tax credit of $1.89 million ($0.57) for the period ending September 30, 2021. This represents an increase in profitability of 622% from previous linked quarter of $302 thousand, or $0.09 per share and $2.3 million increase over the net loss of $165 thousand, or ($0.05) per share when compared to September 30, 2020. Net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $2.7 million, or $0.82 per share, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the same period in 2020.

The income before taxes for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $405 thousand, a decrease of $17 thousand, or 4.0% when compared to the previous quarter. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, income before taxes increased $570 thousand over the loss before taxes of $165 thousand when compared to the same quarter in 2020. Income before taxes for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.1 million, an increase of $1.6 million over the $548 thousand loss before taxes for the same period in 2020.

The return on average assets increased 264 basis points to 3.24% (2.81% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 0.60% for the previous linked quarter and 358 basis points from (0.34%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The return on average assets was 1.63% (1.13% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 as compared with (0.46%) for the same period last year.

The return on average equity increased to 30.85% (26.81% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to 4.59% for the previous quarter and (2.56%) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The return on average equity was 13.62% (9.44% is related to the reversal of the deferred tax asset) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to (2.85%) for the same period in 2020.

Capital

As of September 30, 2021, the Bank remained well-capitalized under the regulatory capital ratio guidelines with a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.96%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.42%, and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.53%.

The book value of the Bank's common stock was $8.57, $7.98 and $7.70 as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 107,900 $ 37,126 $ 44,647 Securities available for sale 65,090 12,557 23,014 Total Loans 153,593 153,529 135,866 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,124 ) (1,841 ) (1,582 ) Net Loans 151,469 151,688 134,284 Premises and equipment, net 1,324 1,375 1,561 Other assets 3,528 1,547 1,376 TOTAL ASSETS $ 329,311 $ 204,293 $ 204,882 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 200,332 $ 97,329 $ 100,710 Interest bearing 89,685 78,993 71,706 Time certificates of deposit 9,391 - - Total deposits 299,408 176,322 172,416 Other liabilities 1,444 1,533 1,638 FHLB borrowings - - 5,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 300,852 177,855 179,054 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 33,143 33,072 32,944 Accumulated deficit (7,184 ) (7,184 ) (6,866 ) Net income (loss) 2,733 553 (318 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) (233 ) (3 ) 68 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 28,459 26,438 25,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 329,311 $ 204,293 $ 204,882

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 2,361 $ 2,071 $ 1,688 $ 6,418 $ 4,154 Investment securities 23 10 29 46 142 Other short-term investments 48 23 17 90 102 Total interest income 2,432 2,104 1,734 6,554 4,398 Interest expense: Deposits 125 115 163 345 436 Borrowed funds - - - 1 - Total interest expense 125 115 163 346 436 Net interest income 2,307 1,989 1,571 6,208 3,962 Provision for loan and lease losses 283 212 239 542 464 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 2,024 1,777 1,332 5,666 3,498 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 46 36 26 110 69 Other income 46 45 25 114 80 Gain (loss) on securities - - - - 9 Total non-interest income 92 81 51 224 158 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,159 941 1,076 3,282 2,873 Occupancy 93 89 86 269 268 Furniture, fixture & equipment 32 33 43 118 136 Data processing 110 101 88 306 235 Professional & legal 122 109 107 314 261 Marketing 19 16 18 48 38 Other expense 176 147 130 474 393 Total non-interest expense 1,711 1,436 1,548 4,811 4,204 Income (loss) before taxes 405 422 (165 ) 1,079 (548 ) Income tax expense (1,775 ) 120 - (1,654 ) - Net Income (Loss) $ 2,180 $ 302 $ (165 ) $ 2,733 $ (548 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.09 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.82 $ (0.17 ) Common shares outstanding 3,319,287 3,312,858 3,312,858 3,319,287 3,312,858

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS At and For the Three Months Ended At and For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 3.49 % 3.99 % 3.32 % 3.78 % 3.42 % Cost of funds 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.39 % 0.24 % 0.44 % Loan to deposit ratio 51.30 % 87.07 % 89.12 % 51.30 % 89.12 % Yield on total loans 6.39 % 5.70 % 5.29 % 5.94 % 5.47 % Return on average assets 3.24 % 0.60 % (0.34 %) 1.63 % (0.46 %) Return on average equity 30.85 % 4.59 % (2.56 %) 13.62 % (2.85 %) Book value of common stock $ 8.57 $ 7.98 $ 7.70 Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.38 % 1.20 % 1.02 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.42 % 15.29 % 15.67 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.53 % 16.36 % 16.52 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.96 % 13.00 % 13.28 %

