Schindler 9-Month Revenue Below Expectations; Outlook Confirmed
(PLX AI) – Schindler 9-month orders CHF 9,038 million.9-month revenue CHF 8,282 million vs. estimate CHF 8,387 million9-month EBIT CHF 913 millionOutlook FY net income CHF 840-900 million Schindler confirms the full-year 2021 outlook of a revenue …
