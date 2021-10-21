Nordea Q3 Earnings Beat Powered by Fee Income, Loan Loss Reversal
- (PLX AI) – Nordea Q3 CET 1 capital ratio 16.9% after share buyback deduction.
- Q3 EPS EUR 0.25 vs. estimate EUR 0.23
- Q3 net fee & commission income EUR 870 million vs. estimate EUR 841 million
- Q3 net interest income EUR 1,226 million vs. estimate EUR 1,230 million
- Q3 operating profit EUR 1,268 million vs. estimate EUR 1,196 million
- Q3 net loan losses EUR 22 million reversal vs. estimate EUR -54 million
- Costs increased by 1% due to the inclusion of Nordea Finance Equipment and exchange rate effects
- Before these items, costs were down 1%, driven by good cost management
- The full-year 2021 cost outlook is unchanged at around EUR 4.6 billion
- Nordea says progressed well towards its 2022 financial targets
- Nordea plans to publish new targets alongside its 2021 full-year and fourth-quarter results on 3 February 2022
