Nordea Q3 Earnings Beat Powered by Fee Income, Loan Loss Reversal

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021, 06:36  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nordea Q3 CET 1 capital ratio 16.9% after share buyback deduction.Q3 EPS EUR 0.25 vs. estimate EUR 0.23Q3 net fee & commission income EUR 870 million vs. estimate EUR 841 millionQ3 net interest income EUR 1,226 million vs. estimate EUR …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordea Q3 CET 1 capital ratio 16.9% after share buyback deduction.
  • Q3 EPS EUR 0.25 vs. estimate EUR 0.23
  • Q3 net fee & commission income EUR 870 million vs. estimate EUR 841 million
  • Q3 net interest income EUR 1,226 million vs. estimate EUR 1,230 million
  • Q3 operating profit EUR 1,268 million vs. estimate EUR 1,196 million
  • Q3 net loan losses EUR 22 million reversal vs. estimate EUR -54 million
  • Costs increased by 1% due to the inclusion of Nordea Finance Equipment and exchange rate effects
  • Before these items, costs were down 1%, driven by good cost management
  • The full-year 2021 cost outlook is unchanged at around EUR 4.6 billion
  • Nordea says progressed well towards its 2022 financial targets
  • Nordea plans to publish new targets alongside its 2021 full-year and fourth-quarter results on 3 February 2022


