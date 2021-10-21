checkAd

ABB Q3 Revenue, Net Income Fall Short on Tight Supply Chain; Outlook Cut

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021, 06:49  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ABB Q3 orders USD 7,866 million vs. estimate USD 7,560 million.Q3 revenue USD 7,028 million vs. estimate USD 7,340 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA USD 1,062 million vs. estimate USD 1,066 millionQ3 net income USD 652 million vs. estimate USD 673 …

  • (PLX AI) – ABB Q3 orders USD 7,866 million vs. estimate USD 7,560 million.
  • Q3 revenue USD 7,028 million vs. estimate USD 7,340 million
  • Q3 adjusted EBITA USD 1,062 million vs. estimate USD 1,066 million
  • Q3 net income USD 652 million vs. estimate USD 673 million
  • Says high level of demand driving strong order growth, while on the other hand the tight supply chain impacted our revenues more than anticipated
  • Says impact most tangible in Electrification and Robotics & Discrete Automation
  • ABB anticipates a continued tight supply chain to impact customer deliveries in Q4
  • Revenue growth seen similar to Q3
  • ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of 6%-8% (update from just below 10%) for full-year 2021
  • ABB expects a strong pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range


Wertpapier


