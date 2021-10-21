ABB Q3 Revenue, Net Income Fall Short on Tight Supply Chain; Outlook Cut
- (PLX AI) – ABB Q3 orders USD 7,866 million vs. estimate USD 7,560 million.
- Q3 revenue USD 7,028 million vs. estimate USD 7,340 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITA USD 1,062 million vs. estimate USD 1,066 million
- Q3 net income USD 652 million vs. estimate USD 673 million
- Says high level of demand driving strong order growth, while on the other hand the tight supply chain impacted our revenues more than anticipated
- Says impact most tangible in Electrification and Robotics & Discrete Automation
- ABB anticipates a continued tight supply chain to impact customer deliveries in Q4
- Revenue growth seen similar to Q3
- ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of 6%-8% (update from just below 10%) for full-year 2021
- ABB expects a strong pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range
