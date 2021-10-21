Axfood Q3 EBIT SEK 18 Million vs. Estimate SEK 780 Million
(PLX AI) – Axfood Q3 revenue SEK 13,723 million vs. estimate SEK 13,700 million.Q3 EBIT margin 5.8%Q3 net income SEK 601 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 2.93
