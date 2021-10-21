Software AG Q3 Revenue, EBIT Ahead of Expectations
(PLX AI) – Software AG Q3 revenue EUR 198 million vs. estimate EUR 195 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 24.5 million vs. estimate EUR 22 millionQ3 adjusted EBITA EUR 33.3 millionFor the full-year 2021, the Group now expects:Digital Business bookings: 13 percent …
- (PLX AI) – Software AG Q3 revenue EUR 198 million vs. estimate EUR 195 million.
- Q3 EBIT EUR 24.5 million vs. estimate EUR 22 million
- Q3 adjusted EBITA EUR 33.3 million
- For the full-year 2021, the Group now expects:
- Digital Business bookings: +13 percent to +17 percent
- A&N bookings: -8 percent to -12 percent
- Product revenue: 0 percent to +5 percent
- Operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS): 17 percent to 19 percent
