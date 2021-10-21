checkAd

Adva Q3 Revenue in Line with Consensus; Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Adva Q3 revenue EUR 151.8 million vs. estimate EUR 151 million.Q3 EBIT EUR 13 millionOutlook FY revenue EUR 580-610 million (unchanged)Pro forma operating income seen at 7.0% - 10.0% of revenues for the yearThe semiconductor crisis will …

  • (PLX AI) – Adva Q3 revenue EUR 151.8 million vs. estimate EUR 151 million.
  • Q3 EBIT EUR 13 million
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 580-610 million (unchanged)
  • Pro forma operating income seen at 7.0% - 10.0% of revenues for the year
  • The semiconductor crisis will last longer than we originally assumed, and the coming weeks and months will certainly be demanding again, company says
