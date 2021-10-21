Haldex Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 100 Million vs. Estimate SEK 80 Million
(PLX AI) – Haldex Q3 sales SEK 1,203 million vs. estimate SEK 1,051 million.Q3 EBIT SEK 96 million vs. estimate SEK 80 millionQ3 net income SEK 55 million vs. estimate SEK 50 millionQ3 EPS SEK 1.11 vs. estimate SEK 1
