Volvo Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Much Lower China Demand in 2022
(PLX AI) – Volvo Q3 revenue SEK 85,300 million vs. estimate SEK 84,700 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 9,403 million vs. estimate SEK 8,630 millionQ3 EPS SEK 3.47 vs. estimate SEK 3.15Sees China heavy-duty truck market at 970,000 trucks next year, down …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Q3 revenue SEK 85,300 million vs. estimate SEK 84,700 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 9,403 million vs. estimate SEK 8,630 million
- Q3 EPS SEK 3.47 vs. estimate SEK 3.15
- Sees China heavy-duty truck market at 970,000 trucks next year, down from 1,490,000 this year
- Sees North America market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 270,000 this year
- Sees Europe market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 280,000 this year
- China truck demand declined in Q3 following a pre-buy ahead of CN6 emission legislation and a weaker economy in general, Volvo said
