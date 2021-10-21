Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Volvo Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Much Lower China Demand in 2022 (PLX AI) – Volvo Q3 revenue SEK 85,300 million vs. estimate SEK 84,700 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 9,403 million vs. estimate SEK 8,630 millionQ3 EPS SEK 3.47 vs. estimate SEK 3.15Sees China heavy-duty truck market at 970,000 trucks next year, down …



