F-Secure Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Unchanged

Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 11 million vs. estimate EUR 9.7 million

Q3 EPS EUR 0.04 vs. estimate EUR 0.03

Outlook unchanged: Revenue from corporate security products is expected to grow at a high single-digit rate

Revenue from cyber security consulting is expected to grow but uncertainty remains due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Revenue from consumer security is expected to grow approximately at the same rate as in 2020

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to remain approximately at the previous year's level (EUR 35.7 million) F-Secure Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



