Granges Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 219 Million vs. Estimate SEK 258 Million
- (PLX AI) – Granges Q3 sales SEK 4,621 million vs. estimate SEK 4,141 million.
- Q3 net income SEK 153 million
- Q3 EPS SEK 1.44
