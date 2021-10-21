Collector Q3 Net Income SEK 190 Million vs. Estimate SEK 132 Million
(PLX AI) – Collector Q3 total income SEK 658 million vs. estimate SEK 576 million.Q3 EPS SEK 0.93 vs. estimate SEK 0.64
(PLX AI) – Collector Q3 total income SEK 658 million vs. estimate SEK 576 million.Q3 EPS SEK 0.93 vs. estimate SEK 0.64
