Epiroc Q3 Revenue Misses, but Orders Ahead of Expectations
(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q3 orders SEK 12,245 million vs. estimate SEK 11,000 million, supported by a good aftermarket, acquisitions and several large orders.Q3 revenue SEK 9,966 million vs. estimate SEK 10,378 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 23.4% vs. …
(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q3 orders SEK 12,245 million vs. estimate SEK 11,000 million, supported by a good aftermarket, acquisitions and several large orders.Q3 revenue SEK 9,966 million vs. estimate SEK 10,378 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 23.4% vs. …
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc Q3 orders SEK 12,245 million vs. estimate SEK 11,000 million, supported by a good aftermarket, acquisitions and several large orders.
- Q3 revenue SEK 9,966 million vs. estimate SEK 10,378 million
- Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 23.4% vs. estimate 23%
- Q3 EBIT margin 23.6% vs. estimate 23%
- Q3 organic growth 13% vs. estimate 16%
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 1.6
- Q3 EBIT SEK 2,352 million vs. estimate SEK 2,390 million
- Says demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain at a high level in the near term
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare