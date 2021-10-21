Fingerprint Cards Q3 Earnings Below Expectations as Supply Tightness Hits
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q3 revenue SEK 354.3 million vs. estimate SEK 364 million.Q3 gross margin 28.6% vs. estimate 27%Q3 EBITDA SEK 32.3 million vs. estimate SEK 40 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.04Q3 EBIT SEK 10.8 millionFor the fourth …
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q3 revenue SEK 354.3 million vs. estimate SEK 364 million.Q3 gross margin 28.6% vs. estimate 27%Q3 EBITDA SEK 32.3 million vs. estimate SEK 40 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.04Q3 EBIT SEK 10.8 millionFor the fourth …
- (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q3 revenue SEK 354.3 million vs. estimate SEK 364 million.
- Q3 gross margin 28.6% vs. estimate 27%
- Q3 EBITDA SEK 32.3 million vs. estimate SEK 40 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.04
- Q3 EBIT SEK 10.8 million
- For the fourth quarter of 2021, Fingerprints expects Group revenues to be in the range of SEK 350-390 million
- Although we are still affected by the prevailing semiconductor shortage in the world, our access to production capacity continued to improve during the quarter, CEO said
- Has very positive view of the continued development of the market for biometric solutions
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare