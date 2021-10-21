Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Fingerprint Cards Q3 Earnings Below Expectations as Supply Tightness Hits (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards Q3 revenue SEK 354.3 million vs. estimate SEK 364 million.Q3 gross margin 28.6% vs. estimate 27%Q3 EBITDA SEK 32.3 million vs. estimate SEK 40 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 0.04Q3 EBIT SEK 10.8 millionFor the fourth …



