Duni Q3 Operating Income SEK 151 Million vs. Estimate SEK 84 Million
(PLX AI) – Duni Q3 sales SEK 1,453 million vs. estimate SEK 1,364 million.Q3 organic growth 17.4%Q3 net income SEK 102 millionQ3 EPS SEK 2.16
