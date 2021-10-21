Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Ferguson plc ("Company") NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Vesting of Executive Share Plan awards
The Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015 ("LTIP")
|PDMR/Executive Director
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|K Murphy
|
32,658
|
14,781
|S Long
|
1,828
|
828
|M Sajor
|
1,725
|
1,725
Following the vesting on October 18, 2021 of conditional share awards under the LTIP, Mr Murphy and Ms Long sold sufficient Shares to satisfy only the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on exercise. Mr Sajor elected to sell all. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual and as a result of the vesting, Mr Murphy, Ms Long and Mr Sajor will receive a cash payment of the accrued dividend equivalents relating to the awards.
In accordance with the Company's Shareholding Guidelines, Mr Murphy will hold the remaining 17,877 Shares for a period of not less than two years.
Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016 and Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP")
|PDMR/Executive Director
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|
W Brundage
|
11,479
|
5,196
|
J Cross
|
14,678
|
14,678
|
A Devine
|
10,731
|
7,714
|
I Graham
|
1,241
|
562
|
A Hutcherson
|
12,889
|
5,530
|
S Long
|
15,970
|
15,970
|
M Sajor
|
15,073
|
10,873
|
J Schlicher
|
10,219
|
8,919
|
W Thees
|
11,702
|
7,896
|
J Williams
|
3,214
|
2,266
Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Brundage, Mr Graham and Mr Hutcherson sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting and in addition, Mr Devine, Mr Sajor, Mr Schlicher, Mr Thees and Mr Williams sold a further number of Shares. Mr Cross and Ms Long both sold all Shares.
The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP")
|PDMR
|
No. of Shares received
|
Total no. of Shares sold
|
I Graham
|
1,260
|
571
Following the vesting of conditional share awards, Mr Graham sold sufficient Shares to satisfy the tax/social security liabilities and associated dealing costs that arose on vesting. The Shares released were received for nil consideration. The price for the sale of the Shares was 10,540.9675 pence per Share.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Kevin Murphy
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Executive
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
32,658
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
14,781
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£1,558,060.41
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Brundage
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
11,479
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
5,196
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£547,708.67
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
James Cross
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
14,678
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
14,678
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£1,547,203.21
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Andrew Devine
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
10,731
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
7,714
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£813,130.23
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
1,241
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
562
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£59,240.24
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ian Graham
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group General Counsel
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2019 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
1,260
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
571
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£60,188.92
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alex Hutcherson
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer, USA
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
12,889
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
5,530
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£582,915.50
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
1,828
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
828
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£87,279.21
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Samantha Long
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
15,970
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
15,970
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£1,683,392.51
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Sajor
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Long Term Incentive Plan 2015
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
1,725
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
1,725
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£181,831.69
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Sajor
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Information Officer
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
15,073
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
10,873
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£1,146,119.40
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jake Schlicher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
10,219
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
8,919
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£940,148.89
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
William Thees
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
11,702
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
7,896
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£832,314.79
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
John Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Senior Vice President
|
b)
|
Initial/Amendment notification
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Ferguson plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 10p each
ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in October 2018 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2016
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1. Vesting
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£0.00
|
3,214
|
2. Disposal
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£105.409675
|
2,266
|
GBP - British Pound
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1. Vesting
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£0.00
|
2. Disposal
|
Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Not applicable
|
£238,858.32
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1. 2021-10-18; UTC time
2. 2021-10-19; UTC time
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
October 21, 2021
|
