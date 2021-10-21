XVIVO Presents Interim Report January-September 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

Third quarter 2021 (Jul 1 - Sep 30)

• Net sales amounted to SEK 54.9 million (42.7), corresponding to an increase of 29 percent in SEK and 31 percent in local currencies.

• Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 48.9 million (42.3), corresponding to an increase of 16 percent in SEK and 18 percent in local currencies.

• Sales growth for the quarter consisted entirely of revenue from the Abdominal business area, which was not included in the comparison quarter. For Thoracic, sales for the quarter were in line with the previous year's quarter.

• Machine perfusion accounted for 53 percent (41) of net sales.

• Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 5.3 million (9.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10 percent (22). Reported EBITDA amounted to SEK 4.2 million (-11.2), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8 percent (-26).

• Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -2.9 million (1.8). Reported EBIT amounted to SEK -4.0 million (-18.7).

• Net profit amounted to SEK -1.1 million (-14.7). Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.04 (-0.51).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to SEK 284.5 million (608.4).

Significant events during the quarter

• Strategic focus areas were presented at XVIVO's first Capital Markets Day. These will support the company's goal to become the leading player in the transplant industry during the strategy period 2022-2026.

• XVIVO participated with a strong presence at the ESOT Congress in Milan. The focus of the congress on machine perfusion was very evident.

• A pilot project in advanced data analysis from liver perfusion was initiated with UMC Groningen as a partner.

The period 2021 (Jan 1 - Sep 30)

• Net sales amounted to SEK 172.5 million (119.6), corresponding to an increase of 44 percent in SEK and 54 percent in local currencies. Net sales of non-durable goods amounted to SEK 160.0 million (114.5), corresponding to an increase of 40 percent in SEK and 50 percent in local currencies.

• Machine perfusion accounted for 52 percent (36) of net sales.

• Adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 20.0 million (13.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12 percent (11). Reported EBITDA amounted to SEK 13.9 million (-9.1), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 8 percent (-8).