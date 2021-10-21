Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Jyske Bank Raises Outlook After 9-Month Profit Around DKK 2.4 Billion (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank 9-month profit after tax DKK 2,400 million. Outlook FY EPS DKK 40-41, up from DKK 34-38 previouslyOutlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,800-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,300-3,700 million previouslyOutlook FY profit after tax DKK …



