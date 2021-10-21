Jyske Bank Raises Outlook After 9-Month Profit Around DKK 2.4 Billion
(PLX AI) – Jyske Bank 9-month profit after tax DKK 2,400 million. Outlook FY EPS DKK 40-41, up from DKK 34-38 previouslyOutlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,800-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,300-3,700 million previouslyOutlook FY profit after tax DKK …
- (PLX AI) – Jyske Bank 9-month profit after tax DKK 2,400 million.
- Outlook FY EPS DKK 40-41, up from DKK 34-38 previously
- Outlook FY pretax profit DKK 3,800-3,900 million, up from DKK 3,300-3,700 million previously
- Outlook FY profit after tax DKK 3,000-3,100 million, up from DKK 2,600-2,900 million previously
- The upgrade mirrors a continued high level of activity in all business units, Jyske said
- In addition, costs were held under control and clients’ credit quality remains solid, the bank said
