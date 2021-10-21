Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, will be hosting a hybrid Research and Development (R&D) Day, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CET at Convene, 530 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, which can also be accessed online here.
The Pharnext 2021 R&D Day will focus on its lead clinical asset, PXT3003, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) and will provide both the opportunity to hear about the Company from the management team and key thought leaders' perspectives on the late-stage clinical development program.
Agenda:
- 08:30 a.m. CET: Welcome & Introduction
Dr. David H. Solomon, CEO, Pharnext
- 08:40 a.m. CET: CMT1A Disease Overview
Disease basics, unmet need, burden of the disease, patient journey, disease evaluation, treatment expectations
Mario Saporta, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Human Genetics and Director of CMT Center of Excellence at Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami (FL, USA) and lead investigator of the PREMIER trial in North America
- 09:00 a.m. CET: CMT1A - The Patient Perspective
The impact of CMT1A
Allison Moore,Founder and CEO, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation
- 09:15 a.m. CET: PXT3003: Candidate Treatment for CMT1A
Discovery, mechanism of action, animal pharmacology study, data from Phase II and first Phase III clinical studies, pivotal Phase III study: the PREMIER trial
Adrian Hepner, MD, PhD, CMO & Head of R&D, Pharnext
Florian P. Thomas MD, PhD, Founding Chair & Professor, Department of Neurology, Hackensack University Medical Center & Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine (NJ, USA) and U.S. lead investigator of the PLEO-CMT trial
Mario Saporta, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology and Human Genetics and Director of CMT Center of Excellence at Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami (FL, USA) and lead investigator of the PREMIER trial in North America
- 09:45 a.m. CET: PXT3003 Business Opportunity
Xavier Paoli,COO, Pharnext
- 09:55 a.m. CET: Closing remarks
Dr. David H. Solomon, CEO, Pharnext
