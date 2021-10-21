Pharnext Confirms Details for 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day

Event to be held in person in New York, or virtually via a simultaneous live webcast, on Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET/ 2:30 pm CETPARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an …

Event to be held in person in New York, or virtually via a simultaneous live webcast, on Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 8:30 am ET/ 2:30 pm CET PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, will be hosting a hybrid Research and Development (R&D) Day, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CET at Convene, 530 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10036, which can also be accessed online here .