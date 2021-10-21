GGX Gold Corp Diamond Drilling Update - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

Photo: Drilling at the Lively Vein in 2021

Diamond drilling commenced on June 8, 2021 and a total of 25 drill holes were completed totaling 1,616.8 metres. The program started by drilling the Perky vein where 12 drill holes (444.9 metres) were completed to test the northern lateral extension of the Perky vein. The drilling rig was then moved over to test the Lively vein where a total of 12 holes (1,061.2 metres) were also drilled. One hole (110.7 metres) was drilled to test for a northern extension of the COD vein beneath a mineralized vein in surface outcrop.

Photo of quartz vein intercept in hole LVY21-05

The Perky vein was intersected in several holes. The Lively vein was intersected at depth where it consists of quartz stringers. A new vein, mineralized with pyrite, was intersected to east of the Lively vein in several holes.

Photo of coarse pyrite mineralization in quartz vein intercept in hole LVY21-007.

Drilling originally planned for the Gold Drop vein was postponed due to the risk of fire when working in the forest during the extreme heat this past summer. The weather has now cooled expectations are to resume drilling.

Core logging and sampling was completed in July and August and samples were submitted in August for assay. Results are pending at this time.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Over-limits were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.