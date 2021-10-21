checkAd

Andritz Gets EUR 75 Million Order from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021   

(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA.Order for the rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the plantThe order value is close to 75 million eurosCommissioning …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA.
  • Order for the rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the plant
  • The order value is close to 75 million euros
  • Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2025
