Andritz Gets EUR 75 Million Order from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA.
- Order for the rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the plant
- The order value is close to 75 million euros
- Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2025
