Andritz Gets EUR 75 Million Order from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA.

Order for the rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the plant

The order value is close to 75 million euros

