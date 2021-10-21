CGS International Looks To Future, Potential Growth

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CGS International, Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC Markets : CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals and focused on the …

As a result of our recent acquisition, the Company is now focused on developing and manufacturing organic plant nutrients to maximize crop yields and efficiencies. We continue to develop and evaluate several additional AGRI-products to expand on our line of organic AGRI-products. Our products all consist of organic plant nutrients that, we believe, can change the way the agriculture industry grows and fertilizes plants.

QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CGS International , Inc. (the "Company" or "CGSI") (OTC Markets : CGSI), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company doing business as World Agri Minerals and focused on the development and sale of organic plant enhancers, is pleased to provide this corporate update as it looks towards the future and expanding operations.

Our premium organic growth supplements can be applied as a soil additive and/or foliar spray. After years of research and development, our products have been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contain a proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. Our GENESIS 89 product line boasts among the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial or retail plant enhancing market. We are confidently pressing forward in our efforts to become the premier ocean-based mineral organic plant food used today.

Ramon Mabanta, CEO of CGSI, stated that "[t]he food landscape across Western industrialized as well as Third-World nations is changing dramatically. It is trending toward more transparency, placing greater emphasis on organically grown products. Furthermore, organic green gardening is growing rapidly, with one of the most relevant reasons being the changing consumer attitude and landscape towards the use of harmful herbicides and pesticides. I believe that these trends support our mission to help change the attitudes and behaviors surrounding the food that we purchase, and even the food that we grow ourselves. All of our mineral products are completely organic, non-toxic, safe for use around pets and children, sustainably harvested, and effective for use on a vast variety of plants."

CGS International, Inc. (d.b.a. World Agri Minerals) manufactures, markets, and sells a premiere proprietary commercial Agri-product known world-wide as GENESIS 89™. After years of research and development, GENESIS 89™ has been formulated to contain over 80 different trace minerals and contains a unique proprietary blend of these organic trace minerals. World Agri Minerals GENESIS 89™ product line boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the commercial and even the retail market. The proprietary extraction of these minerals provides the GENESIS 89™ product a unique blend of organic trace minerals and boasts the highest concentration of seawater-harvested minerals available on the market. All World Agri Mineral products consist of organic plant nutrients that hope to change the way the agriculture industry grow and fertilize products. Our GENESIS 89™ premium organic growth supplement can be applied as a soil amendment and/or foliar spray. We are confidently pressing forward as the premier ocean-based mineral plant food on the market.

This release contains "forward-looking" statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business and regulatory risks and factors identified in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

