Volvo Drops 2% After Issuing Cautious Outlook for 2022

(PLX AI) – Volvo shares were down 2% at the open after issuing a cautious outlook for next year's truck demand in the most important markets.

Volvo sees China heavy-duty truck market at 970,000 trucks next year, down from 1,490,000 this year

Sees North America market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 270,000 this year

Sees Europe market 300,000 trucks next year, up from 280,000 this year

Volvo gave a cautious first take on 2022, SEB said

Truck orders in Q3 were 14% below consensus, with Volvo saying it had a large order book with long delivery times

We wouldn't be concerned about the lower order intake, Carnegie analysts said

While Volvo expects supply chain disruptions to linger, if the companty can deliver solid profitability it should be less of a concern for the market: Carnegie



