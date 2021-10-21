checkAd

EQT Gains as BofA Upgrades on Performance Fee Potential

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021, 09:18  |  35   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said

  • (PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.
  • Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360
  • EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said
EQT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQT Gains as BofA Upgrades on Performance Fee Potential (PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Saint-Gobain Buys Mexican Company IMPAC
NextEra Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Adj. EPS Near Top of Expected Range
ASML Recoups Some Losses After Q4 Outlook Seen Soft
Ørsted Rises 3% After Borkum Riffgrund 3 Farmdown Is Ahead of Expectations
Tesla Q3 Adj. EPS $1.86 Beats Consensus of $1.59
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Hamburger Hafen Raises Outlook on Extraordinary Port Logistics Earnings
Discover Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus, with EPS Ahead by 16c
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Titel
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Eolus Says Commerz Real Cancels 68 MW Contract
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21DGAP-News: EQT AB: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equity's voluntary tender offer for zooplus begins
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21DGAP-News: EQT AB: Frist für die Annahme des Übernahmeangebots von EQT Private Equity an die zooplus-Aktionäre beginnt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21EQT Offers EUR 470 per Share to Take Over Zooplus
PLX AI | Analysen
25.09.21DGAP-News: EQT AB: EQT Private Equity announces voluntary public takeover offer for all zooplus shares with the intention to create a Strategic Partnership with zooplus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.21DGAP-News: EQT AB: EQT Private Equity kündigt freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für alle Aktien von zooplus mit dem Ziel einer strategischen Partnerschaft an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten