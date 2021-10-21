EQT Gains as BofA Upgrades on Performance Fee Potential Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 09:18 | | 35 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 09:18 | (PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said (PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform. Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said (PLX AI) – EQT shares gained 1% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform.

Price target raised to SEK 430 from SEK 360

EQT has greater performance fee potential and continued strong exit activity, BofA said



EQT Aktie





