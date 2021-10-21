Swedbank Tops Market as Fees, Trading Boost Earnings Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 09:25 | | 35 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 09:25 | (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expectedCosts appear to be under control and growth mode in … (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expectedCosts appear to be under control and growth mode in … (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.

Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expected

Costs appear to be under control and growth mode in selected products is back on the agenda, Carnegie said

The report is overall supportive and it beats expectations on all lines, which the market will like, SEB said

