Swedbank Tops Market as Fees, Trading Boost Earnings
(PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expectedCosts appear to be under control and growth mode in …
(PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expectedCosts appear to be under control and growth mode in …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank shares outperformed Nordic peers after a solid third-quarter earnings beat powered by fees and trading income.
- Operating expenses and loan losses were also lower than expected
- Costs appear to be under control and growth mode in selected products is back on the agenda, Carnegie said
- The report is overall supportive and it beats expectations on all lines, which the market will like, SEB said
- Swedbank is slowly turning the business model into a more positive trend: SEB
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare