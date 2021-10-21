SPI Energy’s EdisonFuture to Debut Its Next Generation Solar-Electric Pickup Truck and Utility Van at the LA Auto Show in November

The Company to begin accepting reservations to book orders for EF1-T and EF1-V solar-electric vehicles during the showSANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global …

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor Inc. ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary will debut its next-generation electric pickup truck, EF1-T, at the Los Angeles Auto Show ("LA Auto Show®"), taking place November 19-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The EF1-T will be on display at EdisonFuture's booth: Atrium WA-14. The company will accept reservations to book EV orders during the show.

The Company to begin accepting reservations to book orders for EF1-T and EF1-V solar-electric vehicles during the show

"We're excited for the opportunity to showcase our latest EV innovations at the LA Auto Show, the first major auto show of the season," stated Mr. Denton Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "With industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and consumer buyers in attendance, the LA Auto Show provides a tremendous platform to bring awareness to the next-generation technology powering our EF1-T e-pickup truck."

EdisonFuture's EF1-T e-pickup truck, developed in partnership with Icona and leading auto partners, is the first product in a line of advanced all-electric pickup trucks and last-mile delivery vans. The EF1-T standard model comes equipped with total power of 350 kilowatts (kW), or 470 horsepower (HP), while EdisonFuture's top of the line "Super" model offers 600kW, or 816HP.

Foto: Accesswire

An ideal solution for utility and commercial customers, the EF1-T e-pickup trucks use a uniquely designed solar mosaic technology that provides a stunning visual signature while also harnessing the power of the sun to recharge the batteries, enabling work vehicles to continuously charge while in the field.

The EF1-V e-utility van is built on the same chassis as the EF1-T and comes in both single- and dual-motor models, with 298kW and 514kW of power, respectively, with the option for solar mosaic technology and multiple height options providing cargo capacity of between 260 to 400 cubic feet.

Approximately 2.9 million pickup trucks were sold in the US in 2020, representing nearly 20% of the entire US vehicle market. According to data from Cox Automotive, nearly 2-in-5 consumers in the market for a pickup truck over the next two years are considering an electric pickup truck.