ABB Falls 3% as Supply Chain Constraints Hurt Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 09:56 | | 19 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 09:56 | (PLX AI) – ABB shares fell 3% after supply chain constraints forced the company to cut its guidance for the year.

ABB now sees organic revenue growth of 6-8% instead of 10% previously for the full year; consensus was 9%

ABB anticipates a continued tight supply chain to impact customer deliveries in Q4, with comparable revenue growth broadly similar to Q3

Order intake was strong, but consensus for the year was too high on revenue growth given the supply chain constraints, analysts at Bank of America said

Market demand was strong and ABB had good execution, but the supply chain disturbances are expected to continue, and growth consensus will have to be adjusted downward by about 2 percentage points, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said



