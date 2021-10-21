ABB Falls 3% as Supply Chain Constraints Hurt Guidance
- (PLX AI) – ABB shares fell 3% after supply chain constraints forced the company to cut its guidance for the year.
- ABB now sees organic revenue growth of 6-8% instead of 10% previously for the full year; consensus was 9%
- ABB anticipates a continued tight supply chain to impact customer deliveries in Q4, with comparable revenue growth broadly similar to Q3
- Order intake was strong, but consensus for the year was too high on revenue growth given the supply chain constraints, analysts at Bank of America said
- Market demand was strong and ABB had good execution, but the supply chain disturbances are expected to continue, and growth consensus will have to be adjusted downward by about 2 percentage points, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said
