Tesla CEO Elon Musk Absence from Earnings Call May Raise Concerns: Wells Fargo

(PLX AI) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk's absence from the company's earnings call yesterday could raise concerns about his focus on Tesla vs. his other ventures like SpaceX, analysts at Wells Fargo said.

Tesla's CFO and VP of Engineering answered investor questions instead

Wells Fargo rates Tesla equal weight; the broker raised its price target on the stock to $860 from $660 after Tesla Q3 earnings beat consensus yesterday



Tesla Aktie





