Tesla Q3 Encouraging, but Valuation Already Aggressive, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.
- Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59
- With revenues in line and gross margins stronger than expected, free cash flow was also a positive surprise, BofA said
- But the stock may be priced to perfection; earnings beats may not be enough to get bulls incrementally positive on the stock: BofA
- Price target raised to $1,000 from $900 at BofA
