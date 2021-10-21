Tesla Q3 Encouraging, but Valuation Already Aggressive, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 10:11 | | 13 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 10:11 | (PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59With … (PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59With … (PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59

With revenues in line and gross margins stronger than expected, free cash flow was also a positive surprise, BofA said

But the stock may be priced to perfection; earnings beats may not be enough to get bulls incrementally positive on the stock: BofA

Price target raised to $1,000 from $900 at BofA



