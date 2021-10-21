checkAd

Tesla Q3 Encouraging, but Valuation Already Aggressive, Bank of America Says

(PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59With …

  • (PLX AI) – Tesla's third-quarter earnings were encouraging, but the company's valuation is already aggressive, Bank of America analysts said, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.
  • Tesla Q3 adjusted EPS was $1.86, beating consensus of $1.59
  • With revenues in line and gross margins stronger than expected, free cash flow was also a positive surprise, BofA said
  • But the stock may be priced to perfection; earnings beats may not be enough to get bulls incrementally positive on the stock: BofA
  • Price target raised to $1,000 from $900 at BofA
