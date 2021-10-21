Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 3,950 Million Contract for Norway's F-35 Fleet
(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded NOK 3,950 million contract to supply Joint Strike Missile to Norway’s fleet of F-35A fighter jets.The JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile developed to fulfill the F-35’s anti-surface warfare …
- (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded NOK 3,950 million contract to supply Joint Strike Missile to Norway’s fleet of F-35A fighter jets.
- The JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile developed to fulfill the F-35’s anti-surface warfare and land attack capability
