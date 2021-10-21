Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Kongsberg Gruppen Gets NOK 3,950 Million Contract for Norway's F-35 Fleet (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen awarded NOK 3,950 million contract to supply Joint Strike Missile to Norway’s fleet of F-35A fighter jets.The JSM is a fifth-generation stealth air-to-surface missile developed to fulfill the F-35’s anti-surface warfare …



