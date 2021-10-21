checkAd

EHT Provides Update on Puerto Rico; Ground-Breaking Ceremony Set for October 23rd

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 11:00  |  23   |   |   

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its progress in Puerto …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its progress in Puerto Rico with its joint venture partner Brieke Family Assets Ltd (BFA) and announce the ground-breaking of its CAT5 home project in Puerto Rico on October 23rd.

EHT and BFA use their patented design and sustainable materials to create high performance net-zero housing products for global residential, commercial, and public sector applications. As part of the massive hurricane Maria recovery effort, EHT and BFA have received 341 orders (avg. $150K per home in revenue) to build virtually indestructible cement block and solar-powered homes across Puerto Rico. The Company, which started the construction process in September, expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.

Foto: Accesswire

John Gamble, CEO and Jerry Foster, President of EHT, will be traveling to Puerto Rico to attend the much-anticipated ground-breaking ceremony. "This has been a long process, but we are encouraged by the increase in government funding to accelerate the 44K homes that must be rebuilt in Puerto Rico. Our dedication to this project is an important element of EHT's growth plan in 2022 and beyond" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT.

Climate change contributes to more frequent and intense weather patterns not only in the Caribbean and North America, but across the entire globe, which means more sustainable fabrication and renewable power systems are critical.

"The recent Hurricane Ida in Louisiana is the latest storm to decimate many homes and structures, and in its aftermath, it's increasingly clear that providing CAT5 homes is one of the only viable sustainable solutions to helping people retain their homes in even more extreme storms to come" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT.

EHT and BFA are also pleased to release the newest CAT5 3-bedroom villa designs which will be used in the Puerto Rico project. The designs and 3D home model can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc_9evfwn_I

BFA's presentation highlighting the benefits of the BFA/EHT JV building solutions, including the award-winning blueprint designs can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdnWHnJdKqg.

EHT will also be meeting with Claro (www.claropr.com), a major telecom provider in Puerto Rico, to present the Windular Smart Tracking wind system for the telecom industry. "The Windular system is ideally suited for locations such as the Caribbean where extreme weather events can result in power outages of telecom towers. Our system's ability to operate during these storms means mobile phone customers can stay connected for longer, and we know that can save lives" added Foster.

Seite 1 von 2
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EHT Provides Update on Puerto Rico; Ground-Breaking Ceremony Set for October 23rd NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its progress in Puerto …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Continues Market Penetration in Latin America With First ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating ...
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21EHT Introduces the World’s First “Air-to-Water” SOLASTREAM Solar Mobile System
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21EHT Provides Enhanced Power Solutions to Major Canadian Telecom
Accesswire | Analysen