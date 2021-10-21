DNB Record Earnings Not Enough to Fuel Shares as Analyst Sees Time for Profit Taking Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 11:37 | | 12 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 11:37 | (PLX AI) – DNB posted record third-quarter earnings, but the Norwegian bank's shares quickly gave up initial gains to trade slightly in the red. DNB Q3 earnings beat on EPS, net income and net interest income, while impairment losses also were lower … (PLX AI) – DNB posted record third-quarter earnings, but the Norwegian bank's shares quickly gave up initial gains to trade slightly in the red. DNB Q3 earnings beat on EPS, net income and net interest income, while impairment losses also were lower … (PLX AI) – DNB posted record third-quarter earnings, but the Norwegian bank's shares quickly gave up initial gains to trade slightly in the red.

DNB Q3 earnings beat on EPS, net income and net interest income, while impairment losses also were lower than expected as the Norwegian society reopened and the bank recorded high levels of activity

This is a good time to take some profits and look for a better entry point, Carnegie said

DNB credit quality remains strong, Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating a hold recommendation DNB Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



