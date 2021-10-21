Fingerprint Cards Falls 18% After Earnings Miss, Board Talks Financing
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards shares slumped 18% after third-quarter earnings missed expectations and the company said it was considering new financing. Q3 missed on revenue and EBITDA level Fingerprint Cards decided to commission Carnegie Investment …
(PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards shares slumped 18% after third-quarter earnings missed expectations and the company said it was considering new financing. Q3 missed on revenue and EBITDA level Fingerprint Cards decided to commission Carnegie Investment …
- (PLX AI) – Fingerprint Cards shares slumped 18% after third-quarter earnings missed expectations and the company said it was considering new financing.
- Q3 missed on revenue and EBITDA level
- Fingerprint Cards decided to commission Carnegie Investment Bank to evaluate the conditions for supplementing Fingerprints’ financing with debt capital in order to further accelerate the company's growth, the company said
- The announcement raised questions in the market about the potential size of the financing, traders said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare