Sunworks Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021   

  • Company ends September with a backlog of $51 million;
  • Builds inventory levels to satisfy backlog and proactively address supply chain issues

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets, today announced certain preliminary operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Based on the preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021, third quarter revenues are estimated to be between approximately $29.5 million and $31.5 million, gross margin will be between approximately 44% and 46% and net loss will be between approximately $6.4 million and $7.2 million, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments. The largest contributor impacting the net loss for the third quarter of 2021 are $3.1 million in non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles related to the Solcius LLC acquisition and stock-based compensation expense.

The Company's cash balance as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $11 million and its backlog was $51 million, which positions the company to fulfill its near-term and long-term growth initiatives and strategic plans.

"Our backlog is healthy and demand for solar systems and battery storage solutions remains robust across all of our end-markets," commented Gaylon Morris, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer. "Earlier this year, we made the strategic and proactive decision to begin securing additional panels and inverters, building our inventory reserves, to help us proactively address potential supply chain issues. This prudent decision has positioned us well to satisfy our growing backlog as we continue to take care of our customers despite challenges that some of our competitors are facing."

About Sunworks, Inc.
Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. Sunworks is committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold its ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. The company strives to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

07.10.21Sunworks Significantly Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Jason Bonfigt as CFO and Wayne Tomlinson as CIO
