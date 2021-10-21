Sunworks Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Financial Results

Company ends September with a backlog of $51 million;Builds inventory levels to satisfy backlog and proactively address supply chain issuesPROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and …

Based on the preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021, third quarter revenues are estimated to be between approximately $29.5 million and $31.5 million, gross margin will be between approximately 44% and 46% and net loss will be between approximately $6.4 million and $7.2 million, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments. The largest contributor impacting the net loss for the third quarter of 2021 are $3.1 million in non-cash charges for amortization of intangibles related to the Solcius LLC acquisition and stock-based compensation expense.

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets, today announced certain preliminary operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company's cash balance as of September 30, 2021 was approximately $11 million and its backlog was $51 million, which positions the company to fulfill its near-term and long-term growth initiatives and strategic plans.

"Our backlog is healthy and demand for solar systems and battery storage solutions remains robust across all of our end-markets," commented Gaylon Morris, Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer. "Earlier this year, we made the strategic and proactive decision to begin securing additional panels and inverters, building our inventory reserves, to help us proactively address potential supply chain issues. This prudent decision has positioned us well to satisfy our growing backlog as we continue to take care of our customers despite challenges that some of our competitors are facing."

