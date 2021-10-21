checkAd

Nepra Foods Expands Its Footprint with New State-of-the-Art Production Facility and Multi-Media Enabled Innovation Kitchen

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 12:00  |  11   |   |   

Prioritizing growth and innovation, Nepra expands 31,000 square foot production facility and R&D kitchen.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and …

Prioritizing growth and innovation, Nepra expands 31,000 square foot production facility and R&D kitchen.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, commits to innovation and expansion by starting major construction of an expanded production area and research and development facility. In January 2021, our subsidiary, Nepra Foods, Ltd., signed a 10-year lease on a new 31,000 square foot facility in Centennial, Colorado, in the southern part of the greater Denver Metro area. Leasing this new facility and the completion of the state-of-the-art build out is part of Nepra's phased growth strategy, which will enable Nepra to increase manufacturing output and expedite the development of innovative new products.

Approximately 3,000 square feet of the building will be dedicated to research and product development in a fully equipped laboratory kitchen. It will serve as a secure facility for the development of Nepra's proprietary products and technologies. Additional production facilities are being constructed for a custom dry ingredient blending facility for existing B2B customers who use Nepra's ingredients as well as blends for Nepra's proprietary consumer branded products. Additional construction will expand production capabilities to meet the ever-increasing demand for the Company's proprietary hemp ingredients.

According to retail sales data, plant-based food sales grew 27% in 2020, with 57% of all U.S. households purchasing plant-based foods[1]. Furthermore, plant-based food sales increased nearly 2.5 times faster than total food sales from 2018 to 2020[2]. As this shift in consumer preference for plant-based foods continues to gain steam, Nepra is excited to join other industry leaders like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) in their commitment to expansion of their plant-based production capacities[3].

"This new, dedicated space gives our team of world-class experts, led by Chief Technology Officer Chadwick White, the secure working environment they need for research, development, and testing while protecting the confidentiality of our intellectual property," says Nepra CEO, David Wood. "It also provides much-needed real estate to meet our production goals."

Nepra's proprietary hemp-based proteins are used in their current consumer marketed plant-based meats, dairy alternatives, and baked snacks, and the proteins are also sold as B2B ingredients. In addition, the facility construction allows expansion within the other established B2B categories, including Essential Blends™, Essential Flours™, and Rheoflex®. Nepra is targeting alternative sweeteners, alternative chocolates, and fermented foods for future development.

Seite 1 von 3


Nepra Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nepra Foods Expands Its Footprint with New State-of-the-Art Production Facility and Multi-Media Enabled Innovation Kitchen Prioritizing growth and innovation, Nepra expands 31,000 square foot production facility and R&D kitchen.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA), creator of nutritious plant-based and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Continues Market Penetration in Latin America With First ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating ...
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...