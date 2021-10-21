Topdanmark Q3 Profit Better Than Expected; Sees 2022 Premium Growth 4-5.5% Autor: PLX AI | 21.10.2021, 12:04 | | 39 0 | 0 21.10.2021, 12:04 | (PLX AI) – Q3 EPS DKK 4 vs. estimate DKK 3.8Q3 net income DKK 356 million vs. estimate DKK 336 millionQ3 combined ratio 85.7% vs. estimate 85.7%Q3 combined ratio ex run-off 87.6% vs. estimate 88%Topdanmark Assumptions for 2022: Premium growth in … (PLX AI) – Q3 EPS DKK 4 vs. estimate DKK 3.8Q3 net income DKK 356 million vs. estimate DKK 336 millionQ3 combined ratio 85.7% vs. estimate 85.7%Q3 combined ratio ex run-off 87.6% vs. estimate 88%Topdanmark Assumptions for 2022: Premium growth in … (PLX AI) – Q3 EPS DKK 4 vs. estimate DKK 3.8

Q3 net income DKK 356 million vs. estimate DKK 336 million

Q3 combined ratio 85.7% vs. estimate 85.7%

Q3 combined ratio ex run-off 87.6% vs. estimate 88%

Topdanmark Assumptions for 2022: Premium growth in non-life of 4-5.5%, and a combined ratio of 86-89, excluding run-off

The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is narrowed from 85-86 to 85-85.5, excluding run-off in Q4

The assumed premium growth for non-life is narrowed from 4-5% to 4-4.5%

The post-tax profit forecast for 2021 is improved from DKK 1,650-1,750m to DKK 1,750-1,800m, excluding run-off in Q4



