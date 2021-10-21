Atlas Copco Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus; Shares Fall 5%
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q3 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 6,521 million.Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,109 million vs. estimate SEK 6,535 millionQ3 revenue SEK 27,824 million vs. estimate SEK 29,578 millionQ3 adjusted EPS SEK 3.74 vs. estimate SEK …
- (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q3 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 6,521 million.
- Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,109 million vs. estimate SEK 6,535 million
- Q3 revenue SEK 27,824 million vs. estimate SEK 29,578 million
- Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 3.74 vs. estimate SEK 4.1
- Q3 pretax profit SEK 5,945 million vs. estimate SEK 6,447 million
- Q3 orders SEK 33,023 million vs. estimate SEK 30,548 million
- Atlas Copco sees near-term demand will remain high, but weaken compared to the very high level in the third quarter
