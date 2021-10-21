checkAd

Atlas Copco Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus; Shares Fall 5%

Autor: PLX AI
21.10.2021, 12:02  |  35   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q3 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 6,521 million.
  • Q3 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,109 million vs. estimate SEK 6,535 million
  • Q3 revenue SEK 27,824 million vs. estimate SEK 29,578 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS SEK 3.74 vs. estimate SEK 4.1
  • Q3 pretax profit SEK 5,945 million vs. estimate SEK 6,447 million
  • Q3 orders SEK 33,023 million vs. estimate SEK 30,548 million
  • Atlas Copco sees near-term demand will remain high, but weaken compared to the very high level in the third quarter
