CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Expand High Premium CBD Distillate

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is looking to expand its High Premium CBD Distillate into the Cartridge Category.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently in the works of using its top shelf distillate to distribute more of a choice for consumers when it comes to strains and variants of CBD cartridges. For this specific batch, CBD Life Sciences Inc. will be working with 10 different strains! These strains are as follows: Strawberry Banana, Sundae Driver, Ecto Cooler, Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, OG Kush, Sour Space Candy, Northern Lights, Cow Daddy Crush, & Bubba Kush. Due to the number of new benefits that have been discovered over the past couple of months, CBD Life Sciences decided to shift more of its focus towards this specific product for the time being. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We currently have access to over 100 strains which is truly amazing, and we will be starting out with 10 to begin this process." Lisa Nelson also states, "With this new machine the company has acquired, we will be able to produce cartridges at a very fast rate and we will be able to experiment better overall!"