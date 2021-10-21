checkAd

CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Expand High Premium CBD Distillate

Autor: Accesswire
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is looking to expand its High Premium CBD Distillate into the Cartridge Category.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently in the works of using its top shelf distillate to distribute more of a choice for consumers when it comes to strains and variants of CBD cartridges. For this specific batch, CBD Life Sciences Inc. will be working with 10 different strains! These strains are as follows: Strawberry Banana, Sundae Driver, Ecto Cooler, Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, OG Kush, Sour Space Candy, Northern Lights, Cow Daddy Crush, & Bubba Kush. Due to the number of new benefits that have been discovered over the past couple of months, CBD Life Sciences decided to shift more of its focus towards this specific product for the time being. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We currently have access to over 100 strains which is truly amazing, and we will be starting out with 10 to begin this process." Lisa Nelson also states, "With this new machine the company has acquired, we will be able to produce cartridges at a very fast rate and we will be able to experiment better overall!"

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

