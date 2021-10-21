Graycliff Exploration Continues Intercepting Near Surface Gold Mineralization with Hole 10 Grading 5.51 g/t Gold over 4.0 metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-10-21 intersected two mineralized intervals eight metres ("m") apart with the higher interval returning 5.51 g/t gold ("Au") over 4.0 m, including 24.60 g/t Au over 0.55 m. Drill Holes J-11-21 and J-14-21 were stopped after of 30 m as they intercepted the historic underground workings or a fault. Drill Holes J-12-21 and J-13-21 were heavily fractured and core recoveries were poor. The significant intervals for Holes J-10-21 through J-14-21 are detailed below: