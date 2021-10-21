Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) are pleased to provide a corporate update including information …

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) are pleased to provide a corporate update including information concerning the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). An Azarga information circular will be mailed on or before October 26, 2021 to Azarga shareholders of record as of October 12, 2021. The shareholder vote will be held on November 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Vancouver time) at the offices of Azarga at Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC, V4B 1E6.

Terms of the Agreement