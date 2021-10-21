checkAd

Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote

Autor: Accesswire
21.10.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) are pleased to provide a corporate update including information …

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) are pleased to provide a corporate update including information concerning the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") whereby enCore will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). An Azarga information circular will be mailed on or before October 26, 2021 to Azarga shareholders of record as of October 12, 2021. The shareholder vote will be held on November 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM (Vancouver time) at the offices of Azarga at Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC, V4B 1E6.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement, Azarga shareholders will receive 0.375 common shares of enCore for each Azarga common share held (the "Exchange Ratio") subject to adjustment as described in the information circular. The Exchange Ratio implied consideration of $0.71 per Azarga common share based on the closing price of the enCore common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 3, 2021. Additional details may be found in the Azarga information circular.

Transaction Highlights

  • Creation of a top-tier American uranium in-situ recovery ("ISR") mining company with multiple assets at various stages of development;
  • Two licensed ISR production facilities and multiple potential satellite exploration and development projects in South Texas;
  • Advanced stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota with key federal permits issued;
  • Recently published preliminary economic assessment for the Gas Hills project in Wyoming;
  • Large uranium resource endowment in New Mexico including the Marquez-Juan Tafoya project, for which a recent preliminary economic assessment was published and the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte project;
  • Well positioned to benefit from America's nuclear renaissance, which boasts bi-partisan political support; and
  • Management team and board with unrivaled experience in the permitting, development, and mining of ISR uranium deposits in the USA.

Transaction Details

Seite 1 von 4
Azarga Uranium Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Encore Energy and Azarga Uranium Provide Update on Proposed Transaction and Shareholder Vote CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / enCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga") (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) are pleased to provide a corporate update including information …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver X Begins Expanding Silver-Polymetallic Production Capacity By 20% To 720 TPD at its Nueva ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Continues Market Penetration in Latin America With First ...
MorphoSys AG: First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 IGNAZ Study of Felzartamab in Patients with ...
MicroVision Announces CFO Transition
Greenbank Portfolio Company CodiKoat Achieves Outstanding Trial Results for Its Anti-Viral Coating ...
FMW Media to Cover 867crypto Exclusive Partnership with SatoshiStreetBets as Release of 867 ...
Infinity Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Gemina Labs Announces Private Placement
Lucky Minerals Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, ...
CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...