ITOCO Welcomes Maria Teresa Tattersfield Yarza to Its Board of Directors and Carbon Credit Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to welcome Maria Teresa Tattersfield Yarza to its Board of Directors.

COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is the largest Conference of its type in the world. The climate talks will be the largest international summit ever held in the UK, bringing together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on actions to tackle climate change.

Ms. Tattersfield holds a degree in International Relations with a Master's Degree in Environmental Policy and Management, Specialization in Sustainable Development (LEAD program from the Colegio de México) and Energy Efficiency and Environment at FLACSO.

She is currently responsible for coordinating the execution of agricultural carbon capture projects (with Nopal plantations) and forestry at EcoPlan PLC (Itoco's Mexican subsidiary) on the Board level. She is a specialist in the design and development of methodologies and protocols that have been implemented in the state of Oaxaca and Puebla with great success in the sale of offsets in the international market.

Previously, she oversaw the Program of Natural Solutions at Tecnológico de Monterrey University and was an advisor to the Neutralízate Program of the organization Pronatura México, around voluntary forest carbon markets.

She has been part of the special team of advisers in sustainable development and climate change for the Foreign Ministry of the British Commonwealth Government, and was in charge of the relationship with the priority states on mitigation and adaptation issues, promoted the realization of the first Plans State of Climate Change, as well as political analysis and preparation of recommendations for decision making in the design of agreements and memoranda of understanding in the Mexico-United Kingdom relationship on issues such as low carbon economy.

In her work at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, she coordinated initiatives such as the restoration of the Lerma Chapala Basin. She has also coordinated cooperation projects for Mexico in the field of rural training with different international organizations and institutions such as the CEC, USAID, UNDP, etc., and has had the opportunity to participate in several publications of the same.