ePlay Announces Klocked Mass Participation Events with Live SportsNet Streaming

Accesswire
21.10.2021   

Virtual race events target over 100,000 athletes that participated, or hoped to participate, in the 2021 London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston marathons.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released Klocked Fitness App is opening registration for mass participation events on November 8, 2021. London, New York, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin, and other courses designed around each city's landmarks will be available for sign up. Participants will receive physical and digital t-shirts, finisher's medals, and placement prizes for overall and division winners. Event distances include 5 and 10k, ½ and full marathon. In addition, Klocked Sportsnet will be the first 3D live stream of a marathon ever offered.

The last major in-person marathon of the 2021 season will take place on November 7, 2021. Klocked mass participation events will open the following day giving hundreds of thousands of participants new projects, opportunities, and goals. Each registered athlete will receive a special unboxing experience including an augmented reality race bib, t-shirt, and finisher's medal. It is estimated that 700,000 people failed to qualify, were rejected, and/or ran virtual versions of the London, Chicago, New York, Berlin, Tokyo, and Los Angeles marathons in 2021. Klocked is offering these and other athletes a unique and phenomenal digital experience from registration to race day.

"ePlay is thrilled to open up registration to exciting Klocked mass participation events featuring unique swag unboxing, phenomenal race day experiences, and live Sportsnet streaming next month," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "For the first time, and only with Klocked, participants and spectators will watch and hear the race, athletes will train with friends, share the on-course experience live, enjoy replays, create highlight reels, and social share augmented reality videos and images of replays and results."

All athletes also receive a spectator code to share with friends and family for live and on-demand viewing of the full race, highlights, and replays. Klocked Sportsnet will stream the Boston, London, New York, and other mass participation events live allowing spectators to view virtual races in 3D for the very first time. Spectators control cameras, angles, isolation shots, and other aspects of the live stream.

