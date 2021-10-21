Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday November 10, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 888-506-0062; passcode 748301