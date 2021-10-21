Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

checkAd

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday November 10, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 748301

International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 748301

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/42951

Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 42951

International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 42951

About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to reduce harmful environmental emissions, lower fuel costs and as a solution when natural gas pipelines are not available. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669003/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Third-Q ...

