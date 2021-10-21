checkAd

Star8 Corp. Announces Digital Transformation: New Website Launches

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a technology and eCommerce company, is excited to announce the launch of its new corporate website, Star8Corp.com. The innovative new website highlights Star8 Corp.'s industry-leading business offerings and is a resource for investors with a stock-price feed, SEC filing records, press releases and more.

"The new website features an intuitive layout with a sleek and modern design that invites brands to join Star8 Corp.'s innovational eCommerce movement," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "The launch of the new site marks an exciting digital transformation for us, and we can't wait to continue the momentum with more announcements to come."

Star8 Corp.'s new website explains how they "help brands win" through their multifaceted services ranging from providing eCommerce driven strategies, to offering guidance throughout the entire lifecycle of a product. From ideation to design, development and sales, Star8 Corp. is a true partner to its clients, enabling growth across multiple dimensions.

The new website is now live and can found at Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:
Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

