Star8 Corp. Announces Digital Transformation: New Website Launches

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a technology and eCommerce company, is excited to announce the launch of its new corporate website, Star8Corp.com . The innovative new website highlights Star8 Corp.'s industry-leading business offerings and is a resource for investors with a stock-price feed, SEC filing records, press releases and more.

"The new website features an intuitive layout with a sleek and modern design that invites brands to join Star8 Corp.'s innovational eCommerce movement," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Star8 Corp. "The launch of the new site marks an exciting digital transformation for us, and we can't wait to continue the momentum with more announcements to come."

Star8 Corp.'s new website explains how they "help brands win" through their multifaceted services ranging from providing eCommerce driven strategies, to offering guidance throughout the entire lifecycle of a product. From ideation to design, development and sales, Star8 Corp. is a true partner to its clients, enabling growth across multiple dimensions.

The new website is now live and can found at Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTC PINK:STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in technology and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

Safe Harbor

