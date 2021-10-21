checkAd

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $ 9.2 billion Industrial IoT - SCADA Market Through Saamarthya

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company is bringing to market an …

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company is bringing to market an Industrial IoT solution through its pending acquisition of Saamarthya. Affluence will enter the $9.2 billion Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) market with a closed loop process automation solution. The Closed Loop Process Automation solution offers a unique IoT technology bringing unprecedented efficiencies and cost optimization in the manufacturing sector with real time data acquisition, analytics and instruction data feedback to the computer-controlled processes including various digitalized equipment and machines for action.

"The Affluence Industrial IoT solution is unique to the market as it is a fully integrated and intelligent closed loop solution versus the disparate islands of automation that currently exist in the market," said James E. Honan, Jr. Affluence's Global Chief Executive Officer. Our solution does more than just collect data and operate devices. The Affluence Industrial IoT solution utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze data and make decisions in a cloud-based environment so that SCADA monitoring and control can be accomplished remotely using tablets and smartphones. This solution has been successfully deployed at Solar Power generation farms at more than 70 locations in India, the Middle East and Asia. Further, there are multiple projects under discussion at solar and wind power generation farms, machine components manufacturing units and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. The Affluence Industrial IoT - SCADA solution is deployed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. Currently we charge a one-time fee and an on-going monthly charge of $10 per machine. Our current forecast calls for installations on over 50,000 machines in India over the next twelve months with additional units throughout North America and Europe as we ramp up our global Industrial IoT business," continued Honan

"The global SCADA market is valued at $9.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% and will reach $13.2 billion by 2026," said Avinash Bector, President & CEO, Affluence Corp for Asia & Africa markets. "The growth of the SCADA market is driven by continued IoT, AI and 5G adoption. There is a very high demand for industrial mobility solutions for efficient process management, especially those that utilize IoT and AI software platforms. This is a complimentary product to our OneMind Smart City Software product, and we plan to take advantage of this synergy in the market," said Mr. Bector.

